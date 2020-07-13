Heat and Humidity Returns With a Vengeance

Following on the coattails of a Sunday that marked July’s coolest afternoon (81°), we kicked off the work week on a bit of a high note – while high temperatures today reached the mid to upper 80s earlier on, atmospheric humidity remained virtually nonexistent, making for a gorgeous beginning to the week. Furthermore, it looks as though those northerly winds that made for such a wonderful afternoon will stick around overnight; if Tuesday morning’s current forecast low holds (63°), it will mark our coolest start to a day since June 25th!

Unfortunately, that’s about the extent of the good news, meteorologically speaking; Tuesday, while still comfortable humidity-wise, will see afternoon highs peak near 90°. The oppressive humidity will wait until at least Wednesday to rear its ugly head once again. Heat Indices through the remainder of the extended forecast will routinely reach and even surpass 100°. Worse yet, our string of drier weather will also be coming to a close.

A cold front settling in across the Tri-State is expected to produce scattered shower and thunderstorm activity Wednesday evening – in fact, some of those storms may even be Severe in nature (the SPC has placed portions of the Tri-State under a “1” on the Threat Index for Wednesday night). It currently looks like that front will stall over the region through Friday or Saturday, all the while producing scattered showers and storms. Even when the front finally lifts north of the area Sunday, the lingering heat and humidity will likely fuel pop-up shower and thunderstorm development into the beginning of the next work week.

Wear your mask.