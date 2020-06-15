Heat and Humidity to Rear Their Ugly Heads Again

Today was nothing short of a perfect late spring day across the Tri-State, but with the official start to the summer season less than a week away, those summer-like temperatures are never too far from the region. Sunday’s high of 79° ended up being our coolest recorded in Evansville since May 31st – this afternoon wasn’t much warmer; we only tipped the scales at 81° (which is still 5° below the average mark). Unfortunately, our string of cooler-than-average days will come to an abrupt end this week.

The core of higher pressure responsible for all of this clear and pleasant conditions over these last few days has now settled in over the northeastern quarter of the country where it is expected to remain for the duration of the extended forecast. While the high will continue to act as a buffer for our region, keeping organized rainfall away from the region until at least this weekend, it will help shift our winds to the south. That shift to southerly winds mean more heat and humidity for thew Tri-State.