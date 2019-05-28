Heat Continues, Stormy Midweek With Possible Severe Storms

The heat and humidity continue here in the Tri-State, mostly sunny skies are expected with increasing clouds through the evening. Temperatures will top off once again in the upper 80s to low 90s, with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. Heat indices will once again be in the low 90s.

As far as showers and storms, those will remain off to the west and north at least for today. Another broad severe threat is expected across areas that have been ravaged the past few weeks. So it will be another day of potential tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and flooding across much of the Midwest and East.

Clouds will increase this evening through the overnight, it will be mild and muggy with lows in the low 70s, isolated showers and storms are possible after midnight through daybreak Wednesday. The areas that have the best chance of seeing showers and storms are north and west of Evansville, at least through the early morning hours. As we move into the afternoon – evening expected scattered showers and storms to develop and move through the Tri-State, some of which could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail.

The SPC continues to have a 1 out of 5 risk of severe storms here in the Tri-State for Wednesday.

Highs will top in the mid 80s and will continue to see muggy conditions until the front moves through Thursday. We will continue see the threat of showers and storms Thursday, no severe threat at this time. Less humid conditions are expected Friday – Saturday, under mainly sunny skies.

