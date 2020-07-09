Heat & Humidity Soaring Thursday; Afternoon Pop-Up Storms Expected

The Tri-State kicked off the day with lows in the 60s and 70s; Evansville dropped down to 72° for a low. While it was a bit cooler than Wednesday’s lows, we are going to quickly rebound into the 90s later today (marking the 8th straight day in a row in the 90s). Unfortunately, we aren’t done with the oppressive humidity. Dew points will be around mid 70s, making it feel very tropical outside. Heat index values are expected to soar above 100° at times this afternoon. With the combination of heat and humidity, there will also be a chance of isolated showers and storms for most of the afternoon.

As we head into Thursday night, we’ll be looking for our next system moving towards the Tri-State. An approaching core of low pressure and associated cold front may produce some scattered showers and storms overnight into Friday morning. This is going to bring us some relief heading into the weekend. Temperatures may only reach the high 80s for Friday, and while temperatures will be back in the 90s for Saturday, the humidity levels will be dropping off. Saturday should be the pick of the weekend with dry and clear conditions.

As Sunday approaches, we’ll be potentially tracking another cold front. It shouldn’t be an all day wash out, but showers and storms are expected to make an appearance throughout the day. This will help temperatures dip down into the high 80s. Think we can keep the comfortable weather? Think again!! The heat is on!!! Heading into the middle part of next week, we should expect highs in the mid 90s!!!!

