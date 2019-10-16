Heartland International Film Festival: 200+ Feature Films and 400 Film Screenings

Looking for a get-away that includes holding hands in a dark theater while being taken through a story that suspends your disbelief?

The 28th Heartland International Film Festival is playing now in venues throughout Indianapolis!

With a record 200 plus feature films and 400 film screenings, this is the largest and longest-running film festival in Indiana and one of the biggest in the Midwest.





A few of the screenings that will be included this year are the new Mister Rogers’ film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” with Tom Hanks as American icon Mister Rogers– “Just Mercy” with Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, — “A Marriage Story” with Scarlett Johansson, and many more!

And when I say, “more”, I mean that aside from access to films featuring Oscar winners, you’ll also get first look at other buzz-worthy films before they get picked up for distribution — and you can meet stars of your favorite flicks.

We have an “Awards Season Spotlight’, 10 documentaries — hand picked — that have great awards buzz, including ‘The Cave’, ‘Honeyland’, and ‘Apollo 11’.

Additionally, we have a great slate of anniversary films this year that includes 2 films with Hoosier ties; the 20th anniversary of ‘The Mummy’ starring Brendan Fraser, Brendan will be here for the screening, and Pete Hammond from ‘Deadline’ will be here to moderate that discussion.

Additionally, we have the Best International Feature Film Oscar Contenders program…20 films that we’ve hand picked as the official entries for the Academy Awards from each given country.

That includes the US premiere of ‘System Crasher’ from Germany, in addition to big titles including ‘Pain and Glory’ starring Antonio Banderas from Spain.

You can also meet the star of “Breaking Away” — can you believe that film is 40 years old — Dennis Christopher — the 19th.

You can purchase tickets for individual films, get a 10 film ticket pass for $120, or a festival pass for $265.

Side note — 43 percent of the films in the overall lineup are directed or co-directed by women!

Venues for the Heartland International Film Festival include Newfields, AMC Castleton Square 14, AMC Showplace Traders Point 12, the Historic Artcraft Theatre, the Francis Ford Coppola Winery Lounge at Castleton Square Mall and The Montage.

Find tickets — and the massive cinematic lineup — HERE.

