Heart Lighting Installation to Honor Class of 2020

A popular lighting installation is returning to downtown Evansville to honor the class of 2020.

Funded by the Economic Improvement District, “The Heart of Downtown Evansville” 10’ x 10’ metal structure featuring a heart shape interior with almost 2700 LED lights, crafted by Evansville-based Wilde Horticulture.

The event will kick off on June 1 and will be held at the Ford Center Plaza on the 600 block of Main Street.

The lighting installation will feature a “We ♥ Our Grads” message.

