Hearing to Begin Without Attempted Abduction Charges

One of the men connected to an attempted kidnapping out of Owensboro will face a judge on Friday. But now, he may not face any kidnapping charges.

“It’s paramount for people to understand that if we could’ve substantiated an abduction charge, or an attempted abduction charge, we would’ve done so,” explained Major Barry Smith with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

39-year-old Louisville native Robert Chilcoate will face a number of charges for his preliminary hearing Friday.

But attempted abduction won’t be among them.

Back in August, deputies raced here to a mobile home park after they got a call for an attempted abduction.

The caller told deputies three men in a van attempted to lure two young girls inside.

One of those men was later identified as Robert Chilcoate.

The grandmother of one of the girls in the group of children spoke about what happened:

“They were outside playing–afternoon, like they’d been doing week after week. Then my granddaughter came running over here, was all upset. ‘Somebody was trying to kidnap the other kids down there and me and they tried to get us to come across the street.'”

But deputies say, it’s the nature of what happened that kept them from having attempted abduction on the list of charges.

One of the men inside was reported as waving at the kids and asking them to get in the van, later telling the girls they didn’t have to say anything, and he had a gun or guns inside.

“The juveniles in the park where the mother had called on their behalf weren’t coerced or threatened to get in the van,” Major Smith clarified.

And because of that distinction, they couldn’t arrest any of the men said to be inside–including Chilcoate–on attempted abduction charges.

The grandmother of one of the girls still worries for the safety of the children involved, but believes officers have done the right thing in their investigation and in the charges that were filed: multiple counts of felonies in part from a multi-state chase in the aftermath.

“My thoughts were obviously the police didn’t find enough credible witnesses, statements, proof, whatever, or I’m sure they would have,” she said.

But Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter, whose office is prosecuting the case, leaves open the possibility that more charges could come.

