Hear Jazz in the Park This Summer!

Love live outdoor entertainment?

What about when it’s free?

“Jazz in the Park” sounds awesome!

Enjoy an evening of jazz on the lawn at EVPL East!

Apr. 16: Monte Skelton

Apr. 30: BG3

May 14: Shawn Needham

May 28: Wade Baker Jazz Duo

We missed the first one, but there are 3 more ahead, including one tonight!





You have 3 chances to catch a free concert at EVPL East on Chandler.

Tonight enjoy the soulful stylings of BG3, beginning at 6 pm.

May 14th is the super popular Shawn Needham, and the Wade Baker Jazz Duo closes the series out May 28th.

Remember that these are all free…

And also remember your lawn chair and bug screen.

