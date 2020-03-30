“Healthy at Home” Offers Seniors Hot Meals

The Green River Area Agency on Aging and Independent Living has been authorized to provide hot meals to all seniors age 60 and over who need them during this COVID-19 crisis.

The meals are being made available through Governor Beshear’s “Healthy at Home” initiative, a testament to his commitment to protecting all Kentuckians, and especially those who are among our most vulnerable citizens.

For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday.

Home delivery is available for those who are unable to pick up their meal. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are accepted and the suggested donation per meal is $1.50.

To access these meals or to learn about other senior services, please call GRADD’s Aging and Disability Resource Center at 1-800-928-9094.

Comments

comments