Healthcare Workers in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee Receive Meal Donations

With generous donations made by guests, friends and a local community organization, Firehouse Subs Franchisees and family members Jan, Mickey and their son Curry McKeel provided more than 355 meals to local healthcare workers in the following cities:

Evansville, Indiana : Two Deaconess Hospital locations received 150 meals with inspirational messages from the public with half delivered to Deaconess Midtown and the other half delivered to Deaconess Gateway (Newburgh) between four different deliveries. The McKeels own Firehouse Subs Evansville at 1031 N. Green River Rd., #102.

Bowling Green, Kentucky: Firehouse Subs Bowling Green provided 50 meals to four departments of healthcare workers at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

Clarksville, Tennessee: The McKeels provided 100 meals to Tennova Healthcare workers and Leadership Middle Tennessee funded 35 meals for workers at the Montgomery County Tennova Emergency Department’s Sango location. The McKeels own both Firehouse Subs Clarksville restaurants.

“We are in an unprecedented time in our world and as I watch these great leaders that make up the nearly 600 participants over the program’s 20 years,” said Lee Rucks, President of Leadership Middle Tennessee. “I am honored and humbled to see how they pull together as a group to find solutions to existing issues we face as a community. We are all in this together.”

“I am grateful for all of the generous donors who made these meal donations for medical heroes possible,” said Curry. “I also am proud to support healthcare workers who are working on the front lines in the communities we do business in during these unprecedented times. We are stronger when we work together.”

