Healthcare Facilities Celebrate National Nurses Day

Tri-State hospitals and assisted living facilities are going above and beyond to show gratitude for their nurses as National Nurse Appreciation Week continues.

From baskets full of snacks and swag bags, nurses were given treats and celebrated on Wednesday, May 6th, also known as National Nurses Day.

Brandie Snyder, director of nursing at Cypress Grove in Newburgh, Ind., says she always wants her nurses to feel appreciated.

“Especially now,” Snyder says. “Everybody’s working so hard. We’ve done amazing here. All the nurses in the building have taken on huge roles — above and beyond their nursing roles.”

Including being the connection between the residents and their families at home.

“We kind of have to be their family, their coach, their nurse,” Snyder says. “And you know, all at the same time, cleaning and keeping everything nice.”

Businesses and organizations have also been showing their love for nurses by dropping off treats, like O’Charley’s, delivering free pies to Deaconess and St. Vincent campuses on Wednesday.

It seems food is the number one gift.

“We had a Cinco de Mayo Feast for our entire staff, [because] we all work really hard here,” Snyder says. “We have passed out special bags to the nurses with cups in them. And last Friday, I passed out nursing t-shirts.”

The love and support for local nurses is evident.

“My nurses have came in extra, they’ve picked up extra shifts, they’re vey prepared,” Snyder says. “And they’re wanting to work. And they’re taking extra pride in their jobs. And I’m proud of every one of them.”

