Health Officials Warn Public After Hepatitis a Outbreak

Hepatitis A cases are on the rise in Western Kentucky. The Hopkins County Health Department is urging everyone to get vaccinated and to continue washing their hands regularly to stop this outbreak.

Within the last couple of months, Hopkins County has seen 19 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A and they are expecting to see more.

“We’ve been getting a few every week and that’s really abnormal for Hepatitis A,” says Denise Beach, Public Health Director for the Hopkins County Health Department. “Sometimes we’ll get one or two in a year in Hopkins County.”

Kentucky has more than 4,500 cases. The surge was first detected in Louisville.

There are many ways this virus can spread, but personal contact and drugs are the biggest contributors. Homelessness and spending time in jail are also risk factors.

“We’ve been working with the Hopkins County jailer, we’ve done a lot of vaccinations at the jail,” says Beach. “We’ve also been to homeless shelters.”

Hepatitis A can even be spread through restaurants.

Even though no Hopkins County restaurants are spreading Hepatitis A, they are still asked to do their due diligence and so are community members. To keep yourself protected, health officials say you need to wash your hands regularly and get at least the first Hepatitis A vaccination. This will boost your immunity by 80%.

