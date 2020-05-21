Health Officials Release Information on Posey County Coronavirus Testing

Last week, a testing location opened in Posey County. The Posey County Health Department on Thursday released information on coronavirus testing at the Wilson Community Center.

Total tests performed= 144

Posey county residents= 74

Non Posey County residents= 70

Health officials say of the 74 residents tested, 39 tested negative for coronavirus. Results for the remaining 35 are still pending. The health department said it doesn’t get results of non-Posey County residents.

The testing site operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-888-634-1116 or https://lhi.care/covidtesting.

Although testing is free, insurance information will be requested but not required.

