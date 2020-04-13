Health Officials Leave Warrick County in the Dark on COVID-19 Locations

Warrick County seniors and their families are being left in the dark, after another increase in long-term care facility infections.

24 and counting.

Neither the Warrick County Health Department nor Signature Healthcare would confirm more cases as coming from inside the Newburgh nursing home.

It’s already been hard, with at least nine infections and the first two deaths in the county.

Signature Healthcare representatives declined to answer questions about whether they would be moving people out for their protection, or what cleaning procedures they’re undergoing.

They also declined our request for a full interview, instead saying they were running all their updates through the Warrick County Health Department.

The only updates though that Warrick County Health would give though: another county death, amid 52 total cases of COVID-19.

“It doesn’t surprise me that there’s not been enough transparency, On the healthcare, like the nursing home kind of level. It’s scary in a way,” said Nathan Stewart, who lives in Warrick County.

But we’ve now learned from the state that across Warrick County, COVID-19 has made its way inside multiple nursing homes.

Across Indiana–another urgent warning in Odon as a second gas station has now been listed as a point of possible infection.

In Kentucky, during a deadly Easter weekend, state troopers swept through parking lots across the region, issuing quarantines to church-goers across the Bluegrass that continue for the next two weeks.

As the number of those dead from COVID-19 continues to climb, especially for Hopkins County.

“We actually had a tough weekend in Hopkins County, explained Denise Beach, with Hopkins County Health. “We are now at 94 cases with an additional death, making our total deaths at 8.”

The number of deaths in the Tri-State heads toward 20.

Comments

comments