Health Officials Confirm 163 New Positive Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

There are 163 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, the state Department of Public Health announced Friday. That also includes the death of a Cook County woman in her 70s. Three additional counties are now reporting cases; Adams, Christian, and McLean counties.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 585 cases in 25 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in ages 3 to 99. Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website, as well as a list of local health departments who will have the most up-to-date information.

As the number of COVID-19 cases being reported continues to rise significantly each day, the State of Illinois is working to increase testing capacity by working with Illinois hospitals to implement testing within their facilities.

Additionally, the State is working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Wal-Mart, and Walgreens to set up drive-thru testing sites in the hardest hit areas of the state.

These facilities will focus on senior citizens, first responders, and health care workers.

For general questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

