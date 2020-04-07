Health Director Confirms 73 Total Cases of Coronavirus in Hopkins County; 19 Total Recoveries

On April 7, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, Public Health Director Denise Beach, and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton made new announcements surrounding the coronavirus in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

Public Health Director Beach confirmed that as of April 7, there are now 73 total cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County.

Beach also reported that the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Hopkins County remained at four.

After urging the public to follow social distancing guidelines, Beach also spoke of the total recoveries in Hopkins County.

“We started today in our investigation, going back to the beginning. And we’re checking on how people are today, and we have 19 people in Hopkins County fully recovered from COVID-19, and that is self-reporting. So we are so glad to be able to report that today,” said Beach.

