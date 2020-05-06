Health Dept.: 198 New Cases in Muhlenberg County

The Muhlenberg County Health Department on Wednesday, May 6 reported 198 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 458.

Green River Correctional Complex has completed facility testing and results are still incoming.

The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. The individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County. MCHD says additional details about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

