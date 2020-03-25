Health Departments in Gibson and Warrick Counties Confirm New Cases of Coronavirus

UPDATE: Health officials confirmed there are now two positive cases of COVID-19 in Warrick County. Not a lot of details are being released at this time “due to privacy laws” but the patient is in self-isolation.

Officials with health departments in both Gibson County and Warrick County have confirmed new positive cases of the coronavirus as of March 25.

Gibson County Health Department

The Gibson County Health Department (GCHD) has confirmed the third case of coronavirus in Gibson County.

In a news release issued March 25, GCHD officials list the third case to be in a 21-year-old Gibson County resident.

Officials say the health department is continuing with investigations and notifying contacts.

Warrick County Health Department

The Warrick County Health Department (WCHD) confirmed on March 25, the county’s first positive case of coronavirus.

Previously, the Indiana State Department of Health had listed a case in Warrick County, but has since revised their listing, saying that case is now reclassified as an out-of-state resident, meaning WCHD’s March 25 announcement marks the first positive case of a resident in the county.

