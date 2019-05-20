Health Department Gives Safe Swimming Tips in Time for Summer

As part of Healthy and Safe Swimming Week, the State Department of Health is reminding Hoosiers to protect themselves from Illness and injury in pools, lakes and other bodies of water.

To reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting a recreational water illness, swimmers should:

Avoid swallowing the water

Shower before and after getting in the water and thoroughly dry ears after swimming

Avoid urinating or defecating in the water—be sure to take children on frequent restroom breaks, every 1 to 2 hours

Check diapers and change them in a bathroom or diaper changing area, not poolside, and wash your hands and the child’s after the diaper change

Refrain from swimming or letting children swim for at least two weeks if sick with diarrhea

Click https://www.in.gov/isdh/25828.htm for more information on recreational water illnesses.

