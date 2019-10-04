Health Department Approves New Permit to Exhume John Dillinger’s Body

The state health department approved a permit allowing the exhumation of John Dillinger’s body.

The permit was issued to Dillinger’s nephew Michael Thompson Thursday by the Indiana Health Department. ISHD approves the “reinterment, reentombment and inurnment” to be done on December 31st.

Relatives of Dillinger are in the midst of a legal battle with Crown Hill Cemetery over the right to exhume his body.

Crown Hill Cemetery objected to the proposed exhumation back in August, citing the need to protect the safety, integrity and “peaceful tranquility” of the families they serve.

The History Channel worked with Dillinger’s family for an upcoming documentary over the gangster. The documentary was canceled after a judge failed to sign off the order to allow it.

The FBI maintains that Dillinger died in a shootout at the Biograph Theatre in 1934.

