Health Department Announces 4th COVID-19 Death in Indiana

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today confirmed the fourth Indiana death from COVID-19.

The patient is a Delaware County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized. No additional information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

The death was first announced by the Delaware County Health Department.

As of today, 126 Hoosiers have contracted COVID-19. All but one are adults.

In total, 833 Hoosiers have been tested, including 279 who were tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases involve residents of Allen (3), Clark (3), Delaware (1), Elkhart (1), Greene (1), Hamilton (5), Hancock (1), Harrison (1), Hendricks (2), Howard (1), Johnson (2), Lake (1), LaPorte (1), Marion (22), Scott (1) and Vigo (1) counties.

