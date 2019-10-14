Heady’s Heroes: West Side Nut Club

It’s a dirty job…but someone has to do it, and this week’s Heady’s Heroes were definitely deserving of a pizza party, our thanks…and a nice long nap.

The West Side Nut Club celebrated its 98th year in existence!

And while we know the fall festival as a mammoth week-long party…it wasn’t always so.



What originally started way back then, was strictly West Side, and now we’re over the entire community!

As things developed, and got better, we added rides and attractions and the word got out. It developed into what we’re seeing today.

It takes hundreds of club members to put on this massive festival, and some of the jobs these volunteers tackle are less than savory.

We’ve got trash twice a day, we’ve got public facilities– so we’ve got restrooms everywhere– and with this kind of crowd, you’re going to have issues there.

We’ve got paper, we’ve got clogs and things just like you would have at home, just imagine that on a scale of thousands and thousands of people!

I’ll let your imagination take it where it will there…but there are some very undesirable jobs, no one complains a bit, these guys just jump in and go.

To thank these civic minded men, Heady’s Pizza showed up at the Fall Festival clean up with a truckload of pizzas!

Hosting the annual West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival is hungry work, but volunteers say it’s totally worth it.

I joined to be a part of the action, to be a part of the festival, part of what we do to give back to the community and to just be in the thick of things with everybody.

Heady’s Pizza and 44News thank the West Side Nut Club, and their members, for all they do on Franklin Street — and for Evansville as a whole!

I hope you had as much fun — and food — as I did at the West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival!

Make sure you thank them when you see them…and if you know of an organization that should be recognized, send an email to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments