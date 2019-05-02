Heady’s Heroes: Riverview School

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give their time and talents to people in need in our community, and what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at Riverview School!

Based in Henderson, Kentucky, Riverview School is committed to providing quality service to its children with special needs by fostering their cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development within a safe, supportive, and nurturing environment.





We thank the volunteers at Riverview School for all they do in the area.

Know an organization that should be recognized?

Send an email with their name, to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.

And stay tuned to my Facebook page, or 44News This Morning to see who we honor next!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

