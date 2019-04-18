Heady’s Heroes: Potter’s Wheel

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who donate their time and talents to our community with no thought of thanks, and what better way to do that, than to bring them some delicious pizza?!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at Potter’s Wheel!

Based in Evansville, Indiana, Potter’s Wheel exists to love, equip, and empower the most vulnerable in the neighborhoods they serve to live with purpose and hope.





We thank the volunteers at Potter’s Wheel for all they do in the area!

Know an organization that should be recognized?

Send an email with their name, to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.

And tune in next wednesday on my Facebook page or thursday on 44News This Morning to see who we honor next!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments