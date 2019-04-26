Heady’s Heroes: Patchwork Central

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give their time and talents to our Tri-State citizens in need,

And the pair of us do it up right, with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at Patchwork Central!





Based in Evansville, Indiana, Patchwork’s mission is to create community and encourage spiritual and social growth by offering hospitality, providing opportunities for learning, fostering creativity and involvement in the arts, and working toward a more peaceful and just world.

We thank the volunteers at Patchwork Central for all they do in the area.

Know an organization that should be recognized?

Send an email with their name, to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.

