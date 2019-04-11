Heady’s Heroes: Little Lambs

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give so selflessly in our community,

And what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at Little Lambs!

Based in Evansville, Indiana, Little Lambs encourages healthy parenting acts that will increase the physical and mental development, health and safety of infants and children.





We thank the volunteers at Little Lambs for all they do for the little ones and new parents in the area!

