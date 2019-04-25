Heady’s Heroes: Keep Evansville Beautiful

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give their time and talents so freely in our community, and what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at Keep Evansville Beautiful!

Keep Evansville Beautiful is a catalyst for citizen action creating a beautiful, inviting, healthy outdoor environment to assure an improved quality of life and enhanced economic growth for the greater Evansville area.





We thank the volunteers at Keep Evansville Beautiful for all they do in the area.

Know an organization that should be recognized?

Send an email with the organization’s name to headsheroes@headyspizza.com.

