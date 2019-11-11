Heady’s Heroes: Giving Back by Paying It Forward

There are a lot of helpful organizations in our area — for every struggle from food insecurity to adult illiteracy and cancer care.

But one non profit stands out — not only for their service — but for the way that their volunteers give back while also paying it forward.

Being diagnosed with cancer, and needing chemotherapy is painful enough, but discovering that you’ll need to sit for hours while hospital workers pump poison into your veins adds a layer of stress that only cancer survivors can fully understand.



When I have someone coming in for the first day, and they are scared to death, and I can say, ‘I’ve been there, I’ve sat in those blue chairs and I know exactly how you feel,’ then they can take a deep breath and look at me and say, ‘That can be me on the other side,’.

Chemo Buddies of Evansville exists because no one should have to go through chemo alone…and this unique group of volunteers are part of the only cancer organization in the area that is allowed in every chemotherapy treatment room… to hold hands, read a book, or just provide quiet support for cancer victims.

Chemo Buddies is an amazing organization that touches everybody that has experienced any type of chemo or radiation in our community.

So, we are actually in 5 different locations, and no matter what type of cancer you have we are there to support you, along with your loved ones, all of your family and friends; and just support you through the entire process from start to end.

Cancer survivors — and benefactors — of Chemo Buddies show their thanks in a remarkable way– they give back, by paying Chemo Buddies’ special services forward.

2 years ago, I became a Chemo Buddy when they had an opening.

I said, you know, I want to give back…I can get back in that room, and I want to do it; and it’s been the best thing I’ve ever done!

Chemo Buddies of Evansville is a beautiful organization with a note-worthy mission.

Remember that giving back is a guaranteed way to have The Best Day Ever, so we encourage you to be a hero and volunteer in your community.

