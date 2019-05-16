Heady’s Heroes: Carver Community Organization

44News and Heady’s Pizza have partnered up to celebrate those who give so selflessly in our community,

And what better way to do that, than with a pizza party!

This week’s Heady’s Heroes are the volunteers at Carver Community Organization!





Carver Community Organization’s mission is to provide unique programs and services within a safe environment, that teach respect for self, others, and the community.

We thank the volunteers at Carver Community Organization for all they do in the area.

