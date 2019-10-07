Heady’s Heroes: Boom Squad, Inc.

This week for Heady’s Heroes, we’re switching things up and honoring volunteers who when they give of their time and talents — it’s music to our ears — and these talented kids aren’t the only ones donating their gifts — they have their own mentors who make sure they make the grade and the beat…

Need a hint?

Boom.





You can hear the sharp snapping of the snare, and feel the deep beating of the bass drum long before they appear…

Boom Squad has been entertaining the Tri-State — and mentoring young musicians — free of charge for 17 years.

Boom Squad is more than just a drum line.

It is an after-school program that provides tutoring, drum line practices, we do Summer Day Camp, we have mentoring, work-force readiness and fun events throughout the year!

Marching to the beat of your own drum is hungry work, so Heady’s honored these very special kids — and their volunteers — with a pizza party as a way to say “Thank you”.

Boom Squad volunteers say that offering tutoring to these talented kids doesn’t feel like “service work”, they would describe it as fun!

Just to see their laughter, seeing how much they enjoy the music, and also just to see the education that they get behind it; when they just come to say, ‘Thank you,’ it’s a blessing.

We thank this week’s Heady’s Heroes — Boom Squad — for all they do in the Tri-State, and everywhere else.

You can catch “Boom Squad” at the Fall Festival parade this Saturday!

Make sure you take plenty of videos and photos to post as a way to show off these talented young Tri-State performers.

And if you know of an organization that should be recognized, send an email with their name to headysheroes@headyspizza.com.

