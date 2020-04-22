HCSO Mourns Loss of Deputy Killed in Tragic Collision

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Deputy Terry Vick died Wednesday in a traffic accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

The 43-year-old was the School Resource Officer at Hanson Elementary, bust just completed an overnight security detail at Madisonville North Hopkins COVID-19 testing site.

The Greenville native was a husband, father, former Marine Veteran, and 17-year law enforcement officer.

Kentucky State Police say they are investigating the accident.

Comments

comments