Crews will close several streets in Evansville for water main improvements. Beginning Monday, June 3rd, SE 2nd Street will close between Madison Ave. & Washington Ave. and Adams Ave. will close between Putnam and SE 1st St.

This project involves the installation of approximately 1,950 feet of new 8”-16” PVC C900 and ductile iron water main pipe in the Haynie’s Corner Arts District.

Work is expected to wrap up in November 2019.

