Hawaiian, Japanese, Himalayan Fare Are All on Their Way to the Tri-State

Big news for you foodies always looking for the next and new — several restaurants have announced they’re opening soon in the area!

First up, Drake’s —

They’ve got several Kentucky and Tennessee locations, and their website shows that the new location will be a 6,000 square foot space in the Promenade area near Fresh Thyme Market.

They claim to be family friendly by day, happening at happy hour, and all out party after hours.





No menu has been announced for the Evansville location, but if the Indianapolis menu is any indication, they’ll offer salads, chili, smashed burgers…whatever those are — sandwiches and sushi.

This one’s pretty exciting…get a taste of the Himalayas right here in Evansville with authentic recipes handed down from generation to generation,

Yak and Yeti is currently under construction on South Green River Road.

Himalayan cuisine brings together dishes from Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan, India, and Pakistan– expect the fare to be hearty and rich, utilizing butter and meats.

Lamb dishes will be featured — they’re bringing the “copper pot” experience to Evansville (!), and for my vegan friends —

You’ll have at least an entire section of the menu to choose from.

Been wondering what’s happening with the old Charlie’s Mongolian Barbecue location at 315 East Diamond Avenue on Evansville’s north side?

They’re going poke!

Never heard of that?

It’s a popular Hawaiian dish that generally features raw seafood…

Poke Pirate is promising healthy meals with fresh ingredients…and their poke is customizable!

For those of you who don’t do “raw”, they’ll feature cooked items and eventually, authentic Japanese ramen!

They’re taking things one step further into the trendiest food adventures with organic soft drinks!

That’s what’s on the horizon for all of us fellow foodies…

Happy #TasteTuesday!

