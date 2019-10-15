Hauntings and history combine this weekend in Newburgh…the Ghost Walks are back!

This event is special…you learn so much about the town, like how it was taken in the Civil War without a shot fired, and that there are Underground Railroad way-stations there too!



Each tour group is guided through the streets of downtown Newburgh by a tour guide. The tour guide will stop at certain locations along the tour and tell stories of Newburgh’s haunted past. There are also “ghostly” actors who tell stories along the way. The stories are based on newspaper articles, historical documents and stories passed on by Newburgh residents. This is not a “haunted house” type tour, so no ghosts will jump out and try to frighten attendees during the tour. The historic tales alone provide a good enough scare. The guided walking tours depart every 12 minutes from Preservation Hall (200 State Street). Each tour lasts approximately an hour and will stay close to the downtown area. This is an outdoor walking tour, and comfortable walking shoes are recommended.

There are three separate tours to choose from…

Hayride Tour –

Turn of the century tour guides and re-enactors tell history and ghost stories on a hayride through Historic Newburgh’s downtown district. A walk across the historic red bridge (optional) will enlighten and frighten. Bring the family for an evening of intrigue and education.

Water Street Tour:

Hear the astonishing tales of events that occurred near Newburgh’s waterfront many years ago. On this tour, attendees will hear ghost stories from Newburgh’s early settler days, the Civil War Era, and even ghostly events that occurred during the 1900’s. Listen to some of Newburgh’s most mysterious tales, including the tale of the Steamboat Missouri and The Newburgh Tobacco Company’s “Homespun Twist”. This is a great tour for any historic enthusiast!

State Street Tour:

Be prepared to be amazed by the events that took place long ago on this quaint little street. Who would have ever guessed that such a gruesome past exists in the charming little town of Newburgh, Indiana? On this tour, attendees will hear stories from the Civil War Era, the Great Depression, and the early 1900’s. Listen to some of Newburgh’s most haunting tales, including the tragedy at Farmer’s Bank, The Exchange Hotel’s slave history, and tales of Hulvershorn’s Coffin Shop. This tour is great for anyone that likes to be spooked!

Group tickets for State Street and Water Street tours (must purchase at least 15 tickets) are $7 each. Group tickets go on sale August 1. Group ticket pricing is NOT available for hayride tours. For group ticket sales please call 812-853-2815.

Advance purchase general admission tickets go on sale September 1 and are $8 per person for State Street and Water Street tours only. Hayride Tours are $15 per person.

Spooky entertainment — but not scary — masking education…the Newburgh Ghost Walks are a great date night, or a Halloween treat for the whole family!

