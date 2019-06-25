Hartford Woman Arrested on Drug Related Offenses

A Hartford woman is facing several drug-related charges out of Ohio County. Deputies with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Patches Hayse on Monday on an arrest warrant.

During a search of her items, police located several prescription pills that were not in a proper container.

Hayse was charged with one count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), and one count of Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 1st Offense.

She was lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.

The OCSO was assisted by the Hartford Police Department.

