Hartford Man Arrested After Raping and Beating Woman

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Damron on charges of assault, attempted murder, strangulation, rape, sodomy, kidnapping, and violation of EPO/DVO.

Deputies were dispatched Tuesday to Hall Lane in Hartford after receiving a call from a woman who claimed she was assaulted by Damron.

The victim, who had injuries to her face and body, stated Damron is her ex-boyfriend. He ambushed the victim while she was outside her home.

During the assault, a firearm was discharged twice. Neither Damron or the victim were struck.

According to the victim, she was drug through the woods where Damron assaulted her physically and sexually.

Damron took the victim to his home, which was close by, and continued to assault her throughout the night. When Damron fell asleep, the victim managed to escape and called 911.

Damron was located at this home, arrested and lodged into the Ohio County Detention Center.

