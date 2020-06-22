HART Offering Free Rides on Primary Election Day

Less than a minute

Henderson Area Rapid is offering free bus transportation to residents on Primary Election Day, June 23.

Residents will need to show their “I Voted” in order to ride for free.

Voting will take place at the Henderson County High School.

The HART “Shopper Shuttle” bus route will stop near the main entrance to HCHS.

Those requesting a complimentary ride are asked to exit the bus at HCHS and to show their “I Voted” sticker when returning to the bus at the same location.

