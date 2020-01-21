Harsher Penalties Coming for Selling Tobacco Products to People Under 21

Hoosiers could face harsher penalties for selling tobacco products to anyone under 21 under a proposed bill.

According to Fox-affiliate Fox 59, House Bill 1006 had its third reading in the Indiana House Tuesday afternoon. The bill would change the age to purchase tobacco to 21 and increase penalties for those who sell to underage people.

The Indiana House passed HB 1006 with an 84-14 vote and is now heading to the Senate.

In December, the legal smoking age to purchase tobacco products, along with electronic cigarettes and vaping products, was increased from 18 to 21 nationwide.

The bill was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Indiana’s bill would bring Indiana law into conformance.

Comments

comments