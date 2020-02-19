Harsha Autism Center in Evansville Announces Closure

Many parents and employees are worried after an autism center in Evansville has announced that it is closing.

Representatives with Harsha Autism Center announced the closure earlier this week.

“As most parents and families are currently aware, we were notified earlier this week that our Evansville Harsha Autism Center will be closing. It is with a heavy heart that we share this information and prepare to part ways with both our clients and staff,” a representative for Harsha Autism Center said in a statement on Facebook.

That means students, parents, and workers will have to find a new option.

“There are other centers in the area. But there are so many families that have chosen this particular center. I’m hoping that they’re able to find another place for their amazing kiddos to go,” Former Harsha Autism Center employee Kristen Jobe said.

Many like Jobe who worked closely with the kids say they’re really concerned about the well-being of their former students.

“There are no words to describe the impact that our clients and their families have had on our staff. We have worked through hard times together, cried together, laughed together, celebrated together and had countless dance parties. We leave this time in our lives knowing that we are all better for having known these children, and hope that the impact that we have made on their lives will improve their quality of life and set them up for success in the future,” a representative for Harsha Autism Center said in a statement.

The final day that the center is expected to be open is Friday, February 21.

Comments

comments