Harrison County Man Arrested on Poaching, Theft Charges

A Harrison County man has been arrested in connection with an illegal hunting investigation. Indiana Conservation Officers arrested Branden Fischbach, 28, of Cordyon following an anonymous tip.

Fischbach faces charges of illegal possession of wild turkey, illegal possession of deer, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by the domestic batterer.

Conservation Officers also learned that a Michigan hunter inadvertently left his handgun in the possession of Fischbach in Floyd County during one of his hunting trips to southern Indiana. Conservation Officers recovered the same handgun, which had been reported stolen from a pawn shop in New Albany last month.

As a result of the investigation, multiple illegal hunting charges are pending for others involved in this case.

Anyone with further information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or anonymously at 1-800-TIPIDNR.

