Harmony Way Bridge Could Be Restored, Reopened Under New Bill

Several legislators are pushing for the restoration of a historic bridge. The Restore the Harmony Way Bridge Act, introduced by U.S. Representatives Larry Bucshon and John Shimkus with Senators Mike Braun, Todd Young, Tammy Duckworth, and Dick Durbin, would revitalize and restore the Harmony Way Bridge.

Built in 1930, the bridge connects Illinois to New Harmony, Indiana. The bridge permanently closed in 2012 due to structural integrity issues.

The federal law that led to the bridge’s construction has also prevented it from being refurbished and reopened.

The Restore the Harmony Way Bridge Act would repeal the 1941 federal statue, removing the conditions set out on the bridge.

Every House member of the Illinois and Indiana delegations cosponsored the bill.

Comments

comments