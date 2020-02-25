The Harmony Way Bridge Gets New Owners

The Harmony Way Bridge has come under new ownership. Initially, the bridge was under the ownership of the White County Bridge Commission but as of February 19, that has changed.

The Illinois New Harmony River Bridge Authority, the Indiana New Harmony and Wabash River Authority now have joint ownership of the bridge.

According to a news release, the new ownership was “established to attempt to bring the bridge back to its intended use as a vehicular bridge with a potential bike-hike patch component.”

The bridge was closed in 2012 because of the lack of funds needed to make structural repairs following an engineering study of the bridge.

The Harmony Way Bridge connects Indiana State Road 66 and Illinois Highway 14.

