Harmonie State Park to Temporarily Close for Deer Hunts

Some state parks throughout Indiana will close on select dates for deer hunts, including one in Posey County.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that Harmonie State Park near New Harmony will close for two days in November and two days in December to allow for “controlled deer management hunts.”

The state park will close on Monday, Nov. 18th and Tuesday, Nov. 19 as well as Monday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 3. The state park will join others including: Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Indiana Dunes, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Spring Mills, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, and Whitewater Memorial.

Only individuals from a special drawing will get to participate in the hunts at these sites. The parks will not be open to the public at any time during the hunts.

DNR said that the hunts are to help control browsing by deer to a level that helps ensure healthy habitat for native plants and animals.

Information about 2020 state park deer management hunts, including online applications to be a part of it, can be found here: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/5834.htm?utm_source=agency-website&utm_medium=&utm_campaign=&utm_term=&utm_content=

