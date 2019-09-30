Harmful Algae Bloom Detected in Ohio River

A harmful algae bloom has been confirmed in the Ohio River, officials with the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said they detected the harmful algae blooms near Cincinnati, Ohio, and Louisville, Kentucky.

Contact with the algae blooms can cause rashes, eye irritation, nausea, and other symptoms.

Boaters and swimmers are advised to avoid contact with visible algae and swallowing water and to bathe with warm, soapy water after coming in contact with water, especially before preparing or consuming food.

Officials also said pets and livestock are not be allowed to swim in or drink untreated water.

