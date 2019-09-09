Harlem Globetrotters Bring Their All New Fan-Powered Tour to the Owensboro Sportscenter

The Harlem Globetrotters are a Bucket-List item not to be missed!

Not only are they talented athletes, they put on an amazing and hilarious show!

You can meet one of them here…

Committed to bringing fans the best experience and most electrifying athletes on the planet, the Harlem Globetrotters will give their fans a chance to get closer than ever to the action and team’s stars with their brand new Fan-Powered World Tour, which is set to come to the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, KY on Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 PM.

At each Globetrotters game, there will be over 20 opportunities before, during and after each event where fans will get a chance to directly interact with the team’s stars – that’s a 30-percent increase over any previous Globetrotters game.

The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases some of the most thrilling athletes in the world, including Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Firefly Fisher, and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George, and more.

Prior to every performance, fans can secure a ticket to Magic Pass, the Globetrotters’ exclusive pregame event. Magic Pass gives fans unprecedented access to the stars of the team, an opportunity to learn tricks, shoot hoops and take pictures on the court. After each game, fans can participate in a free autograph session.*

An additional exciting new element fans can look forward to this year is a new interactive mobile app with exclusive features, including an augmented reality (AR) basketball toss game and one-of-a-kind image filters that can be shared on social media.

Tickets start at $20 and will go on sale on Thursday, September 12 at 10:00 AM and will be available at harlemglobetrotters.com, OwensboroTickets.com, the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office or by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. For more information, please visit harlemglobetrotters.com.

Don’t wait…these basketballers sell out!

