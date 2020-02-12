Hardin Co. Man Charged With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

A Hardin County man was charged with child sexual exploitation offenses. John Thomas Coffey Jr., 19, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating with a juvenile online to include the request and exchange of nude photographs.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Fairdale on February 12, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Coffey is currently charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, one count of prohibited use of electronic means to procure a minor, one count of promoting sexual act by a minor under 18 years old, and one count of distribution of obscene matter to a minor 1st offense.

Coffey was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

