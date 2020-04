Less than a minute

The Hopkins County KY Sheriff’s Office on Facebook Thursday shared a tribute poem to Deputy Terry Vick, written by Hanson Elementary 5th grader, Gauge Clark.

Below is the poem written by Clark, shared by the Hopkins County KY Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Vick was a School Resource Officer at Hanson Elementary School in Hanson, Kentucky, and passed away on April 22 in a traffic accident.

