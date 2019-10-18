Hangers Receives Large Donation of Socks

An Evansville organization that helps to provide clothes to local students has received a major donation of socks.

Hangers, a clothing resource ran by the EVSC Foundation, has received 25 thousand pairs of socks from Bombas.

The New York company provides socks and other clothing items for homeless shelters throughout the nation. Bombas also looks to serve students in need with everyday living essentials.

“We are so happy we could play a small role in the amazing services Hangers provides for students throughout the Evansville community,” said Bombas representative Sam Ravetz.

Students can visit Hangers once per school year to obtain various items they need for the school year, including clothing, uniforms, shoes, coats, underwear, socks, and hygiene products. The student would need a service recommendation from a counselor or school principal and social worker.

Hangers is located at the AIS Diamond Campus, 2319 Stringtown Road. It is open Monday thru Thursday, 8AM to Noon.

