Hancock County Man Killed in House Fire

A fatal fire that happened in Hancock County, Kentucky is currently under investigation by Kentucky State Police (KSP) detectives.

Authorities responded to a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of Hawesville Easton Road around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Hancock County Coroner pronounced 73-year-old Larry W. Buck of Reynolds Station, Kentucky, dead at the scene.

KSP detectives are currently working to determine a cause and origin of the fire, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

Kentucky State Police and the Hancock County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation. South Hancock, Duke, Whitesville and Fordsville Vol. Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Hancock County Road Department assisted investigators by bringing an excavator to remove the metal roof, which collapsed.

