Hancock Co. Fiscal Court Awarded Over $400k for Road Repairs

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded $434,000 in discretionary funds to the Hancock County Fiscal Court for vital resurfacing work on several county roads. This is part of Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to asset management and increasing economic opportunities across the Commonwealth.

The roads selected for repairs serve approximately 20 businesses, including four major manufacturing facilities along the Ohio River, and are used as school bus routes.

The resurfaced roads will also benefit residents in surrounding counties who commute to Hancock for work.

The funds will be used to resurface the following roads:

0.6 miles of Lambert School House Road (CR-1027)

Approximately 1 mile of Haynesville Road (CR-1116)

0.5 miles of Middle Patesville Road (CR-1008)

0.7 miles of Ray Road (CR-1304)

1.1 miles of Middle Knottsville Road (CR-1001)

0.7 miles of Joe Powers Road (CR-1202)

0.5 miles Bates Hollow Road (CR-1206)

0.5 miles of Tom Bolin Road (CR-1029.

The Hancock County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work, with KYTC providing reimbursement.

